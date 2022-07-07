Press Inquiries:

Riff Energy+, North America’s First

Certified Carbon Neutral Energy Drink, Now Verified Non-GMO

Riff Energy+, a new plant-powered, functional beverage, made from upcycled coffee fruit, has been verified non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project Program.

Bend, OR, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — With the dedication to develop a truly good-for-you and good-for-the-planet functional beverage, Riff, a purpose-driven coffee company, announced today that their latest offering, Riff Energy+, has officially been verified non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project Program. The Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program serves as North America’s only third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.

With this certification, Riff Energy+, a tasty plant-powered climate-friendly energy drink made from upcycled, nutrient-rich, cascara (coffee fruit) and other plant-based ingredients, earns verified recognition for being produced without genetic engineering or ingredients obtained from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The addition of the verified Non-GMO Project Program seal further supports Riff’s mission to support both the planet and consumers’ health and wellness through a plant-powered functional beverage.

“Human health and wellness has been a huge priority for us along with that of the planet,” said Paul Evers, Riff Co-Founder and CEO. “We were already confident of our non-GMO status due to our demanding sourcing criteria, and now we’re thrilled to have passed the test of scientific rigor with the certification process. There’s no reason why good for you, and good for the planet can’t go hand in hand.”

Riff’s Non-GMO Project Program verification follows Riff’s recent carbon neutral certification by Carbonfund.org Foundation’s Carbonfree® Product Certification Program. With this certification, Riff has become the nation’s first certified carbon neutral energy drink and functional beverage. Riff is the first packaged beverage brand in the Carbonfree® Product Certification Program to hold this distinction. The first drink of its kind, Riff Energy+ is proving to be a groundbreaking good-for-you alternative in the energy drink category.

This past spring, Riff also announced their partnership with Sedona Prince under the NCAA’s Name Image Likeness (NIL) guidelines. Through this, Sedona has been named Riff’s Chief Community Officer, and joins Super Bowl champion and actor, Vernon Davis, as a Riff partner building out the company’s mentorship program and advocating for the planet, equity, accessibility, and dignity.

Upon learning of the massive environmental impact of needlessly wasted nutrient-rich coffee fruit, Riff embarked on a mission to utilize 100% of the coffee plant’s agricultural value through their award-winning cold brew coffee and its upcycled coffee fruit-based Energy+ beverage line, launched late Spring 2021. Made from upcycled coffee fruit, Energy+ highlights the exotic fruit flavors, sweetness, natural caffeine, and rich nutrients of coffee fruit in a functional beverage that benefits the environment as well as people. Energy+ is also a part of 1% For The Planet—donating 1% of revenue to forest preservation and reforestation projects in coffee growing regions.

To learn more about Riff or to shop their products, please visit letsriff.com.

About Riff

Riff is a purpose-driven coffee company committed to exploring and celebrating 100% of the coffee plant’s agricultural value. In 2018, Riff launched a line of cold brewed coffees, and in late 2019 began experimenting with coffee fruit—the nutritionally rich yet historically wasted byproduct of the coffee harvest—to launch their complimentary clean-label energy drink brewed from upcycled cascara: Energy+ Immunity. Riff loves coffee and the planet, which is why they’re continually seeking ways to translate all that the amazing coffee plant has to offer into food and beverage products that are beneficial to people. With Energy+, Riff creates a win-win-win-win scenario: it provides an economic boost for coffee farmers, adds sustainability to the coffee industry, reduces coffee’s wasted byproduct’s negative environmental impact, and delivers a refreshing clean-label, functional drink to consumers. To purchase products or for more information, please visit LetsRiff.com, Amazon, or connect with us @drinkriff on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter.

About NonGMOProject.org’s Non-GMO Project Program

The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices. As the market leader for GMO avoidance, the Project offers North America’s most rigorous and trusted third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.

