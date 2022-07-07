Home & Hearth Offers New Tax Credit For Modern Wood And Pellet Heat

Hampton Falls, NH, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Heating your home the sustainable way is now more affordable. At Fallon’s Home & Hearth, you can save up to 26% on your purchase and installation, courtesy of a new tax for wood and pellet stoves and heaters.

Wood and Pellet Heat Tax Credit 101

Wood and pellet heaters offer a way you keep your home warm in a more environmentally friendly manner. To encourage the use of such heating solutions, the US government enacted legislation known as the Wood and Pellet Heater Investment Tax Credit in 2020.

If you’re living in New Hampshire and you are to buy one of the best wood stoves NH has to offer, you can avail of a tax credit worth 26% of the upfront costs you’ll pay (i.e. The price of the stove, installation fees, venting, purchase of related materials for installation).

The qualified products are those that have been or will be bought/installed between January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023 for residential property (the home could be a new or existing home and a primary or secondary home). Additionally, the heater should heat air or water, use biomass fuel, and have a minimum of 75% efficiency (per the higher heating value or HHV of the fuel).

If you’re planning to avail of this wood pellet heat investment incentive, make sure to store all relevant receipts in a safe place as proof of your claim. Keep in mind that you’re also required to submit a manufacturer certificate to prove the product’s eligibility for the credit.

More Benefits Of Switching To Wood And Pellet Heaters

Home & Hearth in Hampton Falls NH offers tax credit-qualifying wood and pellet heating solutions from top brands. But apart from the tax incentives you can claim, there are many more reasons to choose this option as your home’s heat provider.

Renewable resources such as sawdust, lumber shavings, or other recycled materials fuel these products. When you invest in this kind of heating product, you can, at the same time, keep industry byproducts such as pellets from ending up in landfills.

Compared with conventional fireplaces with chimneys, the heat they produce is also contained in a heat box, significantly reducing the amount of smoke they give off. They emit fewer pollutants and are even considered carbon neutral. This means that the carbon released while you use wood pellet heat products is tantamount to what’s absorbed by the tree during its growth.

Buy The Best Pellet and Wood Stoves NH Has To Offer

Fallon’s Home & Hearth is a full-service wood pellet stove dealer in Hampton Falls NH. With over 40 years of experience, the family-owned business is dedicated to providing you with the best sustainable wood and pellet heating products at affordable prices. You can further enjoy 26% savings via the Wood and Pellet Heater Tax Credit if you buy and install anytime from today until December 31, 2023. All these perks come with consistently professional and prompt customer service.

Ready to buy pellet stoves? Learn more about the tax credit you can claim here: https://www.fallonshomeandhearth.com/tax-credit-for-modern-wood-and-pellet-heat. For enquiries about this and Home & Hearth products, reach them at info@fallonshomeandhearth.com or 603-926-2084.