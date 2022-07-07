CarzSpa Launches Its Car Detailing Studio in Indore

Indore, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — CarzSpa is delighted to announce the opening of their latest branch in India’s cleanest city – Indore. Our new studio is located at Medanta Hospital Road, Vijay Nagar.

Since Carzspa is a pan India brand with many branches across India, and looking at the progress of Madhya Pradesh it was a must to launch the first branch in Indore. Indore is a city of business and the majority of business owners drive a car here, so it made a lot of sense to have a brand like Carzspa in this city.

The inauguration day was full of excitement with a lot of guests being a part of this event. The inauguration was followed by cars like AUDI Q7, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Venue visiting the studio for Paint Refinement, Ceramic Coating and Deep cleaning respectively.

What all you can expect from CarzSpa Indore studio?

We have facilities here for a range of treatments from CrystalShield ceramic coating (recommended for both old as well as new cars), Paint Protection Film (PPF) coating, waxing, paint polishing, scratch removal, color fading treatments and restoration of tires & trims.

Interior cleaning can also be performed upon request, as well as intensive wheel polishing with our dedicated alloy wheel division – all this we hope will bring you the best possible car detailing services in Indore