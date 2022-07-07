MOVE-IN KITS SET TO BRING RELIEF FROM HOMELESSNESS

Fort Collins, CO, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — WeClean, a home cleaning company, will make a donation for move-in kits to be distributed to partner, Homeward Alliance, in an effort to ease the transition into a home, after homelessless.

With the lack of affordable housing and limited housing assistance programs in America, the housing crisis and homelessness continues to escalate. Thankfully, organizations like Homeward Alliance – who operate programs and initiatives to empower people who face homelessness to survive, move forward, and thrive – are committed to providing assistance to individuals and families to avoid and escape homelessness.

Homeward Alliance has organized move-in kits for individuals and families moving into homes. Each of the coveted move-in kits will include beneficial necessities for maintaining the home, including a laundry basket or reusable shopping bag, paper towels, soap, bathroom & surface cleaners, sponges, cloths, and more.

WeClean Local is devoted to supporting local nonprofit organizations in each community they serve. With every purchase, a percentage of sales is given back to their partners. For this particular effort, WeClean will donate $50 towards the move-in kits, every time a home cleaning is completed in the month of July, when you use the code: MoveInKits2022 when scheduling your cleaning on www.wecleanlocal.com

WeClean has been a partner of Homeward Alliance since April, earlier this year. “We couldn’t be happier to come alongside Homeward Alliance in this effort to get a move-in kit to our newly placed friends,“ states Amos Kolbo, Co-Founder of WeClean. “The rise in homelessness is a tragic reality that we want to end and if WeClean can contribute to supporting Homeward Alliance’s programs in keeping people safe, we will.”

To learn more about WeClean Local, or schedule a cleaning, visit www.wecleanlocal.com or call 800-687-4267.

About WeClean Local

WeClean Local is home cleaning that gives a gosh darn about you, your community, their cleaners, and the planet. Headquartered in Bismarck, ND, WeCLean Local was founded in 2018 by a group of entrepreneurial friends who share a passion for supporting local communities. Together, they dreamed about building a company that provided a necessary service, created great jobs and made a positive social impact. They’re “cleaning up” the cleaning industry by being tech-forward and human-centered. With easy online booking, simple pricing, and highly vetted cleaners (each with reviews from other clients!), they use technology to take the guesswork out of cleaning, using all-natural cleaning products.

“We’re not your grandma’s cleaning company. But we’re squeaky clean enough even for her!”

About Homeward Alliance

Homeward Alliance operates a continuum of programs and initiatives for families, adults, and seniors, such as basic needs, housing-focused case management, behavioral health, and employment services. We are not only an alliance of services, but also an alliance of volunteers, donors, agency partners, and other community stakeholders. We envision a community in which homelessness is rare, short-lived, and non-recurring. We are dedicated to the thousands of people we serve and the services in place to support them. We exist to empower individuals and families who face homelessness to survive, move forward, and thrive. Homelessness is solvable, and together we can solve it.

###