HoduSoft partners with ABS India to serve the Unified Communications market

Denver, USA, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a leader in the Unified Communications software market, announced its partnership with ABS India Pvt Ltd. a leading Indian enterprise communication solutions provider. HoduSoft plans to widen its reach pan India through its partnership with ABS India by accessing its customers and existing partner network.

“We are glad to partner with HoduSoft. Enterprise users will benefit from the mutual strength of both companies in the Unified Communication Space. HoduSoft has established its name in the Unified Communications market with its innovative software products that are paving the way for a next-generation customer service experience. As a UC market leader, we are pleased to add HoduSoft’s product suite to our portfolio. We plan to bring further value to our partners in the enterprise communication segment and also as a Value Added Reseller,” said Rajesh Madan CEO, ABS India.

ABS India Pvt Ltd. is a renowned name in the enterprise communication segment, providing key solutions in the area of IP & Convergence to large, medium, small and multi-location businesses. ABS India offers end-to-end converged solutions by integrating some of the world’s leading technologies in the domain of voice switching, data networking, and Wi-Fi, with the footprint of services across India, Singapore, Maldives, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

“Our innovative product suite is taking part in revolutionizing the way businesses communicate, and this partnership will strengthen our position in the market. As a Value Added Reseller ABS India opens up new markets for HoduSoft. Through its existing partner network and widespread presence across the country and unmatched service capabilities, we plan to expand our reach of Unified Communication Software,” said Kartik Karia, Senior Business Development Manager, HoduSoft.

HoduSoft is the maker of quality business communication software and a market leader in the UC space. The comprehensive product suite helps enterprises deploy effective solutions for every need, no matter their size.

Currently, HoduSoft offers:

HoduCC – Contact Center Software

An omnichannel approach to build connections across every communication channel with customers to create delightful experiences. Carefully designed to meet the needs of today’s customers and your present and future business needs.

HoduCC – Call Center Software

The modern call center for today’s enterprises is fitted with auto dialers and the latest calling and analytics tools.

HoduPBX – IP PBX Software

Advance internet telephony to reduce phone bills and get reliable and high call quality to connect and share.

HoduBlast – Voice & SMS Broadcasting Software

The ultimate Voice and SMS broadcast software to increase a business’ reach effortlessly in a few clicks.

HoduConf – Audio Conferencing Software

The scalable audio conferencing software brings global and local teams together.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a leading Unified Communication software maker, headquartered in India. Intending to help businesses of all sizes to provide their customers with a next-generation experience, HoduSoft has developed innovative and intelligent software. Established in 2015, HoduSoft is a unified communications leader that empowers businesses that redefine the way they communicate.

