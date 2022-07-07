MIG Welding Machine – Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd

MIG Welding Machine - 270

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Centroid Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. is a manufacturer of MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

MIG Welding is a welding process that uses a continuous solid wire electrode heated and fed into the weld pool from a welding gun.

Specifications:

  • Model – MIG 270
  • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415
  • Rated Input Current (A) – 32
  • Output current range (A) – 50 to 250
  • Efficiency (%) – 85
  • Digital Display – Yes
  • Dimensions (mm) – 860x450x685
  • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.0

Features:

  • Suitable for Thin Sheet Welding
  • High-Speed Welding
  • Suitable for Continuous operation
  • Recommended for Automation

 

For more details,

Call:7397799505

