Safety Rail Source Introduces First Non-Electric Roof Hatch Operating Device

Norristown, PA, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Safety Rail Source is pleased to announce that they now sell the first non-electric roof hatch operating device. The NextGen Lift & Lock Roof hatch Opener safely opens, closes, and locks roof hatches from the bottom of the ladder for enhanced safety. This product joins their line of roof hatch safety products, including railings, self-closing gates, and fixed ladder lifelines.

Safety Rail Source aims to provide the best safety equipment to make construction work less hazardous. The new non-electric roof hatch operating device allows individuals to open, close, and lock the hatch without climbing the ladder. The OSHA-compliant product requires no batteries or electricity, allowing construction companies to use it anywhere. Companies can take advantage of an introductory offer to invest in this safety equipment at a lower price.

Safety is a priority at every job site. With the first non-electric roof hatch operating device, construction companies can improve safety and ensure their workers can complete work with less risk. When combined with their other safety products, construction workers can do their jobs with fewer accidents and injuries.

Anyone interested in learning about this new product can find out more by visiting the Safety Rail Source website or calling 1-877-723-3766.

About Safety Rail Source: Safety Rail Source is a leading construction safety device company helping construction companies keep their workers safe. They were established in 1999 and have developed many exciting, cutting-edge safety products for the roofing industry. Their line of safety products works well in various sectors, including schools, industrial facilities, hotels, institutions, manufacturing plants, and hospitals.

