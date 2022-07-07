Pimcore Recognized Again as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in MDM Solutions

SALZBURG, Austria, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Pimcore, an enterprise open-source platform for data and experience management, has been peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice for the second consecutive year in Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Master Data Management Solutions report.

Pimcore was listed in the right upper quadrant and was named a 2022 Customers’ Choice in MDM Solutions. Pimcore was highly rated by its customers and recognized for receiving above average Overall Rating and User Interest and Adoption.

Dietmar Rietsch, founder and CEO of Pimcore, says, “In our opinion, this again testify our commitment towards making Pimcore products better and better for our customers. Achieving the Customers’ Choice distinction for two continuous years speaks volumes about customers’ belief in our MDM capability. We want to thank everyone for encouraging us achieve this feat again.”

According to the report, “The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.” The report further mentions that, “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

Earlier, Pimcore has also received many recognitions as a Gartner Cool Vendor (2018) and Gartner Customers’ Choice 2021 in MDM Solutions.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Master Data Management Solutions, Peer Contributors, 21 June 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pimcore

Pimcore, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, offers an Open-Source platform for data and experience management. The Pimcore Platform™ is the only Enterprise Open Source software for managing any digital data and customer experiences for any channel and device. Acclaimed by analysts from Gartner and Forrester, the Pimcore Platform™ is the digital powerhouse for more than 100 000 companies in 56 countries— including Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi, and Stanley Black & Decker.