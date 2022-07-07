Nonprofit Miracle Babies Hosts 3rd Annual Christmas in July Toy Drive

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Nonprofit Miracle Babies is kicking off their 3rd annual Christmas in July toy drive to serve families with hospitalized infants. On July 18-25, 2022, Miracle Babies will transform their conference room into Santa’s Workshop. The event will be held by appointment only at 8745 Aero Drive, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92123.

Families can visit “Santa’s Workshop,” choose three donated toys to wrap and gift it to siblings of the baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Miracle Babies is working with hospitals and social workers to identify families in need and schedule shopping appointments to help minimize contact and provide an exclusive shopping experience.

Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, donates 20 Neonate Babies to the event. The Neonate Babies intend to help demonstrate the delicate care process similar to those of hospitalized newborns to child siblings of babies in the NICU. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to help Miracle Babies achieve its mission of uniting families with their critically ill newborns,” said Distroller Founder Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. “Through the Neonate Babies, we hope to bring joy and comfort to families during challenging times.”

“The unexpected NICU journey is one that no parent hopes to experience,” said Miracle Babies President & Founder Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “Christmas in July aims to bring families together and acknowledge parents and siblings alike who undergo the emotional hardship of having a baby in the NICU.”

Miracle Babies welcomes new toys for infants to age 16. Community members can drop off or ship directly to Miracle Babies now through July 18. For more information on the Christmas in July event, please contact Miracle Babies Executive Director Marianela Camarillo at mcamarillo@miraclebabies.org.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

###

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support NICU families. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the NICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.