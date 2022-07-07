Disposable Endoscope Market Is Expected To Reach $9.26 Billion By The End Of 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-07— /EPR Network/ —

250-page market study on disposable endoscopes by Fact MR, a leading market and competitive intelligence provider

According to recent Fact MR market research, sales of disposable endoscopes will grow at propelled CAGR through 2031 as investments in healthcare infrastructure expansion continue to increase. The objective of the survey is to uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers and challenges. It also provides recommendations to help businesses prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The focus on overall improvement in patient care will remain a major growth driver. Additionally, the disposable endoscope market will continue to benefit from the growing willingness of patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The global disposable endoscope market is expected to hold a value of US$2.1 billion in 2022 and to reach US$9.26 billion by 2032. The expected market growth is 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The use of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

The global disposable endoscope market is expected to hold a value of US$2.1 billion in 2022 and to reach US$9.26 billion by 2032. The expected market growth is 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The use of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

The use of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

Key Segments Covered in the Disposable Endoscopes Industry report

By End Use

Disposable Endoscopes for Hospitals

Disposable Endoscopes for Diagnostic Centers

Disposable Endoscopes for Clinics

By Demand

Disposable Endoscopes for Arthroscopy

Disposable Endoscopes for Bronchoscopy

Disposable Endoscopes for ENT

Endoscopy Disposable Endoscopes for urological

endoscopy Disposable endoscopes for gastrointestinal

endoscopy Disposable endoscopes for other applications

Key Insights from Market Research

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market to be Valued at Over US$2 Billion by 2022

By Application, Bronchoscopy will Accumulate Over 28% Revenue Share in 2022

North America to Dominate the world market. The region will have secured approximately 41% of the global market share in 2021.

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market, is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 17%

“Reducing the risk of spreading hospital-acquired infections is probably bodes well for the demand for single-use endoscopes in the coming years,” says a Fact analyst. SIR.

Competitive landscape

The major market players are opting for various strategies to improve their reach in the global market. Acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations are some of the methods adopted by players.

Some of the recent developments among the major players are:

In June 2020, a private company that manufactures single-use endoscopes, 3NT, disclosed FDA 510(K) clearance for Colibri™ Micro ENT Scope. It is the world’s first single-use endoscope designed specifically for otology.

In December 2021, Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopes, revealed that it had been awarded a contract, which is to take effect from February 2022. The contract is in the area of ​​single-use viewing devices with Vizient Inc., which is the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States

In November 2020, Olympus Corporation unveiled a partnership with Ruhof Corporation and launched hybrid tubes and single-use procedure kits for endoscopes to reduce the risk of contamination.

Benefits of the report and answers to key questions

Disposable Endoscopes Category and Segment Level Analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at regional and local level.

Disposable Endoscope Historical Volume Analysis: The report provides a comparison of historical sales and forecasted sales performance of Disposable Endoscopes for 2021-2031.

Disposable Endoscopes Manufacturing Trend Analysis:

port offers detailed analysis of manufacturing trends within the Disposable Endoscopes market. It carefully assesses the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographic groups globally

Disposable Endoscope Consumption by Demographics: Report Examines Consumer Behavior Affecting Endoscope Demand Outlook disposable for the evaluation period. The effect of their interest in digital trends on the disposable endoscopes market is carefully analyzed

Post-COVID consumer spending on disposable endoscopes: The healthcare sector has been largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. It assesses how the current trends which will influence the expenditure on healthcare services, thereby affecting the growth of the Disposable Endoscopes market.

More Valuable Insights into the Disposable Endoscopes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Disposable Endoscopes market, sales and demand for Disposable Endoscopes, analyzing forecast statistics to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

