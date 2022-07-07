The Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market Has Garnered A Market Value Of US$ 10.64 Billion In 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pre-Painted Steel Coil. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pre-Painted Steel Coil market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pre-Painted Steel Coil, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The metal buildings application segment accounted for over 70% share of the global volume in 2022

Asia Pacific to accumulate 40% revenue share in the pre-painted steel coil market

North America is likely to account for 42% of the global market revenue in 2022 and beyond

Global pre-painted steel coil market to be valued at US$ 10.64 Bn by the end of 2022

“Growth in warehousing activities across the world is projected to drive the market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the pre-painted steel coil market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Some prominent manufacturers of pre-painted steel coil are ArcelorMittal, POSCO, NLMK, Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation, Tata BlueScope Steel, Alucosuper New Materials Co., Ltd, UNICOIL, Shanghai Metal, and Dana Steel Corporation Industry LLC. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In November 2021, POSCO signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazilian raw material supplier, Vale on November 4 and agreed to jointly research the application and use of new raw materials that can reduce carbon emissions. The two companies also agreed to cooperate on iron ore pellets, a major raw material for reducing carbon emissions. Vale, the world’s largest pellet supplier plans to conduct various researches such as improving pellet quality through cooperation between the two companies.

Report Attributes Values Projected Market Value in 2022 US$ 10.64 Bn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 19.79 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.4% CAGR Key Manufacturers of Pre-Painted Steel Coils ArcelorMittal

POSCO

NLMK

Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation

Alucosuper New Materials Co., Ltd.

UNICOIL

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Dana Steel Industry LLC

