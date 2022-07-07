Growth of Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market to Emerge in the North American Region During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-07— /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Huntington’s Disease Treatment to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Huntington’s Disease Treatment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The global Huntington’s disease treatment market was estimated to have a market size worth US$ 360 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2032.

Attributes Details Estimated value of the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market in 2021 US$ 360 Mn Projected value of the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market in 2022 US$ 432 Mn Projected value of the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market in 2032 US$ 2.7 Bn CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032 20%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Huntington’s Disease Treatment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Huntington’s Disease Treatment

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Huntington’s Disease Treatment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market across various industries and regions

Key Segments Covered in the Huntington’s disease Treatment Industry Survey

By Treatment Symptomatic Treatment of Huntington’s disease Disease-Modifying Therapies for Huntington’s disease



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Huntington’s disease treatment market is expected to reach US$ 432 Mn by 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth for Huntington’s disease treatment, with 45% of revenue share

Symptomatic Huntington’s disease treatment will be the most sought after accounting for 98% revenue

North America to account for 77% of the global market for the treatment of Huntington’s disease

Disease modifying therapies accumulated US$ 4.2 Bn by 2021, expected to flourish at a 9.1% CAGR until 2032

Rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders amongst the urban population has increased the incidence of Huntington’s disease, with key healthcare stakeholders attempting to discover novel therapeutic approaches, providing a platform for manufacturers to expand their influence in the global market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In order to gain a significant share of the market, key players are focusing on new product development and partnerships.

In September 2021, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (a subsidiary of F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd) will form a partnership with NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc to develop gene therapy for treating HD patients. As part of the deal, NeuExcell Therapeutics will receive upfront license fees, R&D milestone payments, and product royalties of up to approximately USD 190 Mn.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Austedo, a drug intended to treat chorea associated with HD, has received approval from the National Medical Products Association (NMPA) in China in May 2020. With AUSTEDO’s approval in China, the company expects to expand its patient base and revenue.

To present phase 3 results for candidate pridopidine at the HC Walkewright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, and the European Huntington Disease Network, Prilenia Therapeutics BV announced its participation in September 2021. A healthcare conference is a worthwhile opportunity to expand your customer base.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Huntington’s Disease Treatment Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Huntington’s Disease Treatment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Huntington’s Disease Treatment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Huntington’s Disease Treatment Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Huntington’s Disease Treatment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Huntington’s Disease Treatment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Huntington’s Disease Treatment Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Huntington’s Disease Treatment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Huntington’s Disease Treatment market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Huntington’s Disease Treatment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Huntington’s Disease Treatment market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Huntington’s Disease Treatment: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Huntington’s Disease Treatment market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Huntington’s Disease Treatment, Sales and Demand of Huntington’s Disease Treatment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

