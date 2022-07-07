Avicides Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Avicides Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Avicides Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Avicides Market trends accelerating Avicides Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Avicides Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of Avicides Market survey report

Innolytics, LLC

PESTOFF – AN ORILLION BRAND

Bramha Scientific

Tocris Bioscience (Supplier)

Cayman Chemical

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited

Alomone Labs

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

VWR

National Analytical Corporation

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd.

Avicides Market Segmentation

The global Avicides market can be segmented on the basis of type, agricultural applications, target birds and global regions.

On the basis of type, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

Strychnine

Chloralose

4-Aminopyridine (Avitrol)

3-Chloro-p-Toluidine (CPTH)

DRC-1339 (3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride, Starlicide)

Other chemicals toxic to birds

On the basis of agricultural application, the global avicides market can be segmented as:

Cereals

Fruits

Plantation crops

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of target birds, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

House sparrows

Starlings

Pigeons

Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

