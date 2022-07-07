The Large Application Of Plastic In The Packaging Industry Is A Likely To Drive The Growth Of The Antistatic Agents Market

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Antistatic Agent Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Antistatic Agent Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Antistatic Agent Market trends accelerating Antistatic Agent Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Antistatic Agent Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of Antistatic Agent Market survey report

Some of the prominent players operating in the global antistatic agents market are 3M (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Croda International Plc (UK), A. Schulman, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Antistatic Agent Market Segmentation

The global market for antistatic agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, polymer type, end-use industry, and region.

By product type, antistatic agent market is segmented into

Ethoxylated alkamines

alkylsulfonate

Fatty acid esters

Quaternary ammonium salts

others (polyether, etc.)

By polymer type, antistatic agent market is segmented as

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

others (linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), etc.).

By End-use industry, global market for antistatic agent is segmented into

packaging

electronics

automotive

textile

others.

