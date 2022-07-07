Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

The tar paper market can be segmented on the following basis:

Tar paper by application:

Water Proofing

Roofing

Tar paper by base:

Polyesters

Wood

Others

Market Dynamics

The growth of the construction industry is a key factor which is expected to help in the growth of tar paper market. Regions with snow or rainy weather conditions are expected to boost the sales of tar paper. The property of tar paper to resist fire is also expected to help in the sales growth of tar paper. Tar paper can be applied to a wide range of bases, including wood and polyesters, which are natural and synthetic in nature, respectively.

The versatile uses of tar paper with both bases, i.e., natural and synthetic, is expected to drive the demand for tar paper during the forecast period. Excess heat absorption by tar paper is expected to retard its sales in regions that experience hot weather conditions. Tar paper is also ineffective in the resistance to wind, which is also expected to slow down the market growth of tar paper.

Key Players

The participants involved in the tar paper market are listed below:

Nobel Corporation

Swastik Tar Industries

GMC Roofing and Building Paper Products Inc.

Dayus Roofing

Maryland Paper Company LP

Warrior Roofing Mfg

Tarco Roofing

HAL Industries Inc.

IKO Industries Ltd

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

