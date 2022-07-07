Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2022 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global cloud access security brokers market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, organisation size and region.

Segmentation Based on Component:

On the basis of component, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into software and services.

Segmentation Based on Vertical:

On the basis of vertical, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into categories based on industries which are using cloud access security brokers. The vertical segment includes

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Others.

Segmentation Based on Organization Size:

On the basis of organization size, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises..

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the cloud access security brokers market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Eastern Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

MEA.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for cloud access security brokers is expected to be significantly fuelled by the fact that they deliver differentiating capabilities in comparison to other traditional security controls, such as secure web gateways (SWGs), web application firewalls (WAFs) and enterprise firewalls. In addition to this, using cloud access security brokers enterprises allows organizations to maintain consistent policy and governance in a parallel manner in different areas, including users, devices and across various cloud services.

Application of cloud access security brokers for getting improved visibility and effective control over user activities as well as sensitive data are some of the other factors driving the growth of the cloud access security brokers market. Also, the enforcement of different security access controls, such as encryption and device profiling, becomes easier with the use of cloud access security brokers.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global cloud access security brokers market are

Skyhigh Networks

Netskope

Protegrity

Bitglass

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forcepoint

Microsoft Cloud App Security

CipherCloud

and others. Cloud Access Security Brokers manufacturers are continuously focusing on bringing innovations in their products.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

