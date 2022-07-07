Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Vehicle-to-X Products Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Vehicle-to-X Products Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Vehicle-to-X Products Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global vehicle-to-x products market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the vehicle-to-x products market on the basis of Technology:

Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Segmentation of the vehicle-to-x products market on the basis of Offering Type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation of the Vehicle-to-X Products market on the basis of Connectivity:

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular Connectivity

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Vehicle-to-X Products Market: Drivers and Challenges

The meteoric rise in the demand for connected vehicles is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of vehicle-to-x products market. Also, the government’s moves towards the public safety is creating potential growth opportunities for vehicle-to-x products market. Growing expansion of automotive industry has been a key factor and have offered lucrative opportunities for the vehicle-to-x products market.

Apart from this, increasing demand for the real time traffic management, coupled with incident alerts is towering the growth of the vehicle-to-x products market. Furthermore, the rising trend of vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity systems for is the major factors driving the growth of vehicle-to-x products market. However, issues such as lack of digital development in developing countries acts as a restraining factor for the vehicle-to-x products market. Moreover, the high integration cost of a vehicle-to-x products is one challenge for the growth of vehicle-to-x products market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Vehicle-to-X Products market are

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm Incorporated

Savari Inc.

and other Vehicle-to-X Products manufacturers.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

