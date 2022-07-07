Which application segment driving the demand of Lithium Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Lithium Industry Overview

The global lithium market size is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising investments in lithium mining and related technologies are projected to remain a key trend in the market. Lithium mining is witnessing rapid growth as its demand is accelerating owing to its application in batteries. The element is found in dry places that require thousands of liters of water for its mining. Considering the rising demand for elements and increasing usage of water required for its extraction, R&D is in place to find better alternative methods. For instance, in February 2020, funding of around USD 20 million by Bill Gates was provided to Lilac Solutions, a lithium mining technology firm located in the U.S.

According to the firm, its ion exchange technology is two times more efficient compared to the current mining process and requires a fraction of time. Lithium recycling is a complex process; however, with the rising penetration of Li-ion batteries, the demand may outpace supply. Therefore, researchers are focusing on extraction and recycling through various new technologies. Lithium compounds are extracted from batteries as per individual methods and stages. The stages are divided into pre-treatment and extraction stages; while extraction is again categorized into hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, and electrochemical extraction. Despite the growing emphasis and development of different recycling technologies, less than 1% of lithium is recycled currently.

Lithium Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lithium market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Carbonates, Hydroxide and Others.

The carbonate product segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of over 57.0% in 2021, in terms of volume. Lithium Carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) is the most stable inorganic compound and is used in forming other compounds, such as LiOH and even pure metal. Carbonates products are also used in the treatment of bipolar disorder. This compound is also used in batteries and has several applications in the construction sector for waterproofing slurries and as adhesives.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage, Glass & Ceramics and Others.

The consumer electronics application segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of more than 15.00%, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030. The segment is projected to grow owing to the increasing sales of electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cameras, portable radios, speakers, and Mp3 players, which make use of Li-ion batteries.

Lithium Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market players compete against product quality, reliability, in terms of supply and customer service, and diversity in the product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the global Lithium market include

Albemarle Corporation

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Livent Corporation

Lithium Americas Corp.

Pilbara Minerals

Orocobre Limited Pty. Ltd.

Mineral Resources

