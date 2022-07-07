Wound Care Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Wound Care Industry Overview

The global wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing number of surgical cases, rapidly aging population, as well as rising number of diabetic patients, are among the major factors driving this market’s growth. For instance, according to Ageing Asia, as of 2019, more than 139 million people i.e., about 10% of the total population in India were over the age of 60. This is expected to increase up to 19.5% in 2050. The geriatric population is more susceptible to wounds, and thus, the increasing elderly population is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Obesity and overweight are major health concerns that lead to a number of associated diseases or complications such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. As per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of which around 650 million people were obese, and around 2.8 million people die each year being overweight/obese. Such instances are expected to increase the demand for bariatric procedures and other related surgeries, thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the wound care market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Advanced wound dressing, Surgical wound care, Traditional wound care and Wound therapy devices.

The advanced wound dressing segment dominated the market for wound care and held the maximum revenue share of 34.6% in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The surgical wound care segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising surgical cases and surgical site infections worldwide.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic wounds and Acute wounds.

The chronic wounds segment dominated the market for wound care and held the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2021 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers , venous pressure ulcers, and other chronic wounds is expected to drive the segment growth.

, venous pressure ulcers, and other chronic wounds is expected to drive the segment growth. The acute wound segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of different traumatic wounds and burns is the major factor driving the segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home healthcare and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market for wound care and held the largest revenue share of 45.3% in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an upsurge in surgical procedures globally because of sedentary lifestyles, and rising bariatric surgeries which require the use of wound care products to contain surgical site infections.

The home healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. During the pandemic, home healthcare wound care products were more in demand.

Wound Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers. Competitive rivalry and the degree of competition in the wound care market are expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the presence of many players in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Wound Care market include

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

Advancis Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

