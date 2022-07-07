Animal Vaccines Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal Vaccines Industry Overview

The global animal vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 26.12 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growing incidence of food-borne zoonotic diseases and increasing animal husbandry are boosting the demand for vaccines. Certain transmissible diseases such as bird flu and tuberculosis in invertebrate animals can be transferred directly or indirectly to humans. If consumers eat worms via undercooked fish, they can get contaminated with anisakiasis, a human zoonotic infection caused by some species of nematodes.

The increasing outbreaks of cattle disease and the ever-expanding livestock population are the prime factors for the wide acceptance of the ruminants especially cattle vaccines globally. Moreover, rising pet ownership and increasing awareness regarding the health of companion animals are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of R&D investments initiated by the companies is one of the key growth factors. Competition in the market is expected to be high during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several small and large players. This results in high competition among small players to sustain their position in the market.

Animal Vaccines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal vaccines market on the basis of product, animal type, route of administration, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, DNA Vaccines and Recombinant Vaccines.

The attenuated live vaccines segment dominated the market for animal vaccines and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Live attenuation is the oldest vaccination method used in the veterinary field.

The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. These vaccines help reduce the risk of pathogenicity in animals after vaccination. Recombinant vaccines are also expected to help achieve vaccination against multiple virus strains as recombinants can carry multiple gene inserts. Some of the recombinant vaccines available for veterinary medicine are vaccines against canine distemper, pseudorabies, Newcastle disease, Lyme disease, and avian influenza.

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Intranasal.

The subcutaneous segment dominated the market for animal vaccines with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. In most animals, the subcutaneous injection sites are located behind the shoulder blades and neck.

The intranasal segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 10.0% during the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity. Mostly, intranasal vaccines are limited to a single dose of vaccine

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Livestock and Companion.

The livestock segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to the factors such as rising livestock population, supportive government initiatives, and the outbreak of diseases among cattle and sheep

The companion segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Canine distemper virus is carried by house pets as well as ferrets and requires strictly preventive vaccination as no post-infection treatment is available.

Animal Vaccines Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive and marked by the presence of various small and large animal vaccine manufacturers. The key parameters affecting competition include rapid adoption of veterinary preventive injections, coupled with government-aided bulk purchase of veterinary vaccines. In addition, in an attempt to retain share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are frequently opting for various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

Some prominent players in the global Animal Vaccines market include

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Biogénesis Bagó

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Elanco

Ceva

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ourofino Saúde Animal

