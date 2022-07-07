Smart Search Platform For Ecommerce Businesses

Smart Ecommerce Search

Posted on 2022-07-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rajasthan, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ooze IT Solutions Releases Smart Search Platform For Ecommerce Businesses. 

 

July 06, 2022: Ooze IT Solutions released a Smart search platform for Ecommerce that understands users’ preferences by exploring their prior behavioral patterns via the web. 

 

This platform is an entirely new concept for the current eCommerce market utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Semantic Web. These features contain the potential to think, understand, and discover products according to user requirements. 

 

Continuing with an impressive, award-winning run in the industry projects and competition, this platform puts Ooze IT Solutions on the next level. The idea of this eCommerce search platform emerged when the topic of blockchain and Web 3.0 hit its peak in the first quarter of 2022. It can provide a predictive and intuitive mechanism for searching for products based on the product buying journey of the consumers. This idea not only provides more traffic but also increases the conversion rate. 

 

This platform will help eCommerce brands grow from all over the world with high-end features. 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution