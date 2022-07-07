Rajasthan, India, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ooze IT Solutions Releases Smart Search Platform For Ecommerce Businesses.

July 06, 2022: Ooze IT Solutions released a Smart search platform for Ecommerce that understands users’ preferences by exploring their prior behavioral patterns via the web.

This platform is an entirely new concept for the current eCommerce market utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Semantic Web. These features contain the potential to think, understand, and discover products according to user requirements.

Continuing with an impressive, award-winning run in the industry projects and competition, this platform puts Ooze IT Solutions on the next level. The idea of this eCommerce search platform emerged when the topic of blockchain and Web 3.0 hit its peak in the first quarter of 2022. It can provide a predictive and intuitive mechanism for searching for products based on the product buying journey of the consumers. This idea not only provides more traffic but also increases the conversion rate.

This platform will help eCommerce brands grow from all over the world with high-end features.