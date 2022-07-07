Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period mainly owing to increase in disease outbreaks over the years

Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Industry Overview

The global biological safety testing products and services market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% The market is predominantly driven by increasing production of biologics, which is boosting the need for highly efficient biological safety testing tools. Rising disease burden is expected to be a major factor responsible for high production of biologics, thereby contributing to market growth.

Biological Safety Testing Products and Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented biological safety testing products & services market on the basis of product, application, test type, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Services.

Reagents and kits accounted for the largest market share, based on the product, in 2018. Reagents are a major component in biological safety testing and hence are extensively used in research and clinical laboratories.

The instruments segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising demand in biological safety testing laboratories. Besides, rising pressure from regulatory bodies on biopharmaceutical companies to implement safety guidelines is also boosting the demand for instruments.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Vaccines & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood-based Products, Gene Therapy, Tissue & Tissue-based Products and Stem Cell.

Vaccine and therapeutics held the largest share, based on application, in 2018. Clearly defined guidelines ensuring the safety of developed vaccines with unaltered therapeutic value and reduced toxicity are among the factors responsible for the largest share held by this segment.

This segment is also anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as a significant increase in disease outbreaks over the years. The increasing need for vaccines to prevent diseases is supporting the adoption of biological safety tools. Moreover, gene therapyis expected to exhibit growth at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the high risk of contamination with residual DNA. Residual DNA might be considered to pose a potential risk to the final product due to high infectivity potential.

Based on the Test Type Insights, the market is segmented into Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication & Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests and Others.

Endotoxin tests dominated the biological safety testing products and services market in terms of revenue in 2018. The substantial share can be attributed to the rising usage of these tests in various areas such as the manufacturing and production of drugs to reduce the threat of endotoxins. Also, the availability of numerous types of endotoxin tests, such as gel clot endotoxin testing, turbidimetric method, and USP chromogenic endotoxin testing, which are designed to meet different requirements, is likely to boost segment growth.

The bioburden tests segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high adoption of these tests to determine the bioburden limit in a wide range of biologics and medical devices. Moreover, the integration of advanced colorimetric methods and computation has enabled the rapid generation of results and precise bioburden quantification. Rapid advancements in this segment are further expected to aid in segment growth.

Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market leaders are involved in extensive R&D for producing cost-efficient and technologically advanced testing products. Besides, various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, being undertaken by these companies to improve market presence are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the global biological safety testing products & services market.

Charles River Laboratories,

Lonza Group

MilliporeSigma

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited.

