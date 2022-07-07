Investment Casting Market projected to hinder the growth at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

Investment Casting Industry Overview

The global investment casting market size is expected to reach USD 24.52 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The use of new computer simulation techniques and robotics is projected to boost production rates and contribute to market growth.

Investment Casting Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global investment casting market based on application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Mechanical Engineering, Automation, Food & Beverages and Packaging Industry, Energy Technology and Transportation.

Aerospace & defense accounted for a revenue share of around 46.0% in 2021 of the global market. Investment cast products are majorly used in the aerospace industry to offer a wide range of critical applications. Highly engineered castings such as cable clamps, ball bearings, fuel valves, fuel manifold, landing gear, brake systems, pitot probes, and other sensors are manufactured using the investment casting process.

The mechanical engineering industry is one of the primary capital goods suppliers and finds extensive demand. A rapid growth in the production activities is anticipated to complement industry growth, thereby augmenting the demand for investment castings over the forecast period. Agricultural equipment with high durability and long life cycles for robust agricultural applications are manufactured using investment casting technology.

with high durability and long life cycles for robust agricultural applications are manufactured using investment casting technology. The increasing demand for shale gas is anticipated to further drive the demand for investment cast parts over the forecast period. Highly engineered cast products are utilized for land and offshore drilling operations as well as hydraulic fracturing. In addition, compressor components, impellers, valve components, flanges, electrical equipment & fittings, connectors, and housings used in the oil & gas industry are manufactured using investment castings.

Investment Casting Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The leading market players have positioned themselves by offering a wide range of investment cast products with various designs, materials, and specifications. The companies always tend to offer products using innovative and advanced methods in order to cope with the customer demands.

Some of the prominent players in the global investment casting market include:

Arconic, Inc.

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

MetalTek International

Signicast

Precision Castparts Corp (Berkshire Hathaway)

Zollern GmbH and Co. KG

Impro Precision Industries Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Investment Casting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.