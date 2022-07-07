Software Defined Radio Market Top Players Include L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems and Huawei Technologies

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Software Defined Radio Industry Overview

The global software defined radio market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.74 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Software defined radio (SDR) is a technology that aids in the transmission and reception of high-frequency signals over long distances. It offers benefits while resolving spectrum and wireless communication restrictions. Furthermore, the technology has progressed to the point that software defined radio systems with large bandwidth applications that provide high-quality services are now possible. Countries with a significant modern military presence like the U.S., Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Australia are upgrading their communication systems by integrating software defined radio as the new norm.

Software Defined Radio Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global software defined radio market on the basis of type, component, frequency band, platform, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into General Purpose Radio, Joint Tactical Radio System, Cognitive Radio and TETRA

The Joint Tactical Radio System segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.62% in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to incorporating multi-band/multi-mode pre-emptive radio sets that give the warfighter simultaneous speech and data communication capabilities.

The Terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Service.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.74% in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The service component market is likely to rise significantly with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a prominent increased utilisation in commercial applications.

Based on the Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Ground, Naval, Airborne and Space.

The Ground-based SDR systems accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.66% in 2021. This recorded growth is due to a wide range of tactical military communications systems in the space and defense sectors.

The airborne segment is likely to rise significantly with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the Frequency Band Insights, the market is segmented into HF Band, VHF Band, UHF Band and Others.

The high-frequency segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.62% in 2021. With the support of IP networks, high-frequency SDR systems are employed for tactical communication.

The ultra-high frequency market is likely to rise significantly with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The potential growth in this segment can be attributed to Commercial applications such as cellular systems and 5G networks using Ultra High Frequency (UHF) bands.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Others.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.57% in 2021. Because of its broad functional scope, SDR is widely employed in the defense industry.

The commercial segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate throughout the projected period, with a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth is because of the increased usage of SDR across industries, including automotive and transportation.

Software Defined Radio Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are some of the company expansion tactics used by significant companies.

Some prominent players in the Software Defined Radio market include

Collins Aerospace Systems

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Datasoft Corporation

Raytheon CompanyNorthrop Grumman Corporation.

Order a free sample PDF of the Software Defined Radio Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.