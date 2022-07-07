Regenerative Medicine Market: The Emergence Of Gene Therapy Expected To Fuel The Industry Growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Regenerative Medicine Industry Overview

The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 57.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Recent advancements in biological therapies have resulted in a gradual shift in preference toward personalized medicinal strategies over the conventional treatment approach. This has resulted in rising R&D activities in the regenerative medicine arena for the development of novel regenerative therapies.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global regenerative medicine market on the basis of product, therapeutic category, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Therapeutics, Tools, Banks and Services

The therapeutics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 56% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Among therapeutics vertical, primary cell-based therapies are the most developed therapeutics available due to their usage for different therapeutic indications and early adoption of these therapies in clinical application.

The stem cell & progenitor cell-based therapies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to high investments in stem cell research coupled with redrafting in regulatory policies for their use in clinical applications.

Allogenic stem cell-based therapies are estimated to account for the largest revenue share whereas autologous therapies are characterized with one of the fastest CAGRs.

Based on the Therapeutic Category Insights, the market is segmented into Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Immunology & Inflammation, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology and Others.

The application of regenerative therapies is maximum in the oncology segment, thus, it captured the largest revenue share of more than 31% revenue share in 2020.

The presence of a strong product portfolio coupled with increasing incidences of musculoskeletal disorders is anticipated to boost the revenue of the musculoskeletal segment.

Furthermore, various novel approaches in developmental phases promote tissue engineering. This includes the use of biomaterials and drug delivery systems, which stimulate and control the immune system and influence cell replication.

Regenerative Medicine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies invest heavily in the development of regenerative therapies to meet the demand for unmet clinical needs. The market is highly competitive as the companies are focusing on the introduction of therapies for oncology & age-related degenerative disorders.

Some prominent players in the Regenerative Medicine market include

AstraZeneca plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Cook Biotech, Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amgen Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

NuVasive, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Corline Biomedical AB

