Excipients Market Key Companies are Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Ashland, FMC Corporation, Roquette and Colorcon

Excipients Industry Overview

The global excipients market size is expected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing reach of generic medicines has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, rising demand for newer excipients owing to the advantages of drug delivery and stability has led to the growth of the market.

Excipients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global excipients market based on product, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Polymers, Alcohols, Sugars, Minerals and Gelatin.

Polymers, comprising microcrystalline cellulose and pregelatinized starch, emerged as the leading product category in terms of both revenue and volume.

It accounted for over 44% of the total revenue in 2021 and almost 40% of the overall volume used in pharmaceutical formulations.

Rising usage in various dosage forms such as suspensions, capsules, and tablets is anticipated to be a key driving factor for this segment in the forecast years.

Sugars have emerged as the second-largest product segment, accounting for around 30% of the overall revenue in 2021. This can be attributed to their spherical shape and porous nature, which provides flowability and low friability, thereby making sugar a preferred choice in a wide range of pharmaceutical applications.

Sugar is also used as a drug delivery agent through the pulmonary route and applications such as these are anticipated to fuel segment growth.

Excipients Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global excipients market is highly competitive and fragmented, with many international companies competing for a large share of the global revenue.

Some prominent players in the Excipients market include

Eastman Chemical Corporation

P&G Chemicals

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

FMC Corporation

Roquette

Colorcon Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Valeant

JRS Pharma

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

DFE Pharma

Finar Limited

