Gesture Recognition Market: Increasing Digitization Across Industries To Make Way For Growth

Gesture Recognition Industry Overview

The global gesture recognition market size is anticipated to reach USD 70.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% between 2022 and 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing digitization initiatives across several industries are key to the rising adoption rate of these solutions. The consumer electronics industry is one of the largest adopters of gesture recognition solutions thanks to their ease of adoption due to low technical complexity for end-users. Adoption of the technology has also significantly increased across other industries.

Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the gesture recognition market based on technology, industry, and region:

Based on Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Touch-based and Touchless.

The touch-based technology segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of 53.2%.

Among its two sub-segments, namely multi-touch system, and motion gesture technology, the multi-touch system sub-segment dominated with a revenue share of more than 54.6%.

In the touchless segment, the 3D vision technologies sub-segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of 26.5%.

Evolving technologies such as infrared, electric field sensing, ultrasonic sensors, image sensors, interactive, and display capacitive sensors are finding increasing usage in applications such as smartphones, biometric access, Head-Up Displays (HUD), and medical diagnosis.

Based on the Industry Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Others.

The consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of 60.8%. Ease of adoption due to low technical complexity for end-users has made allowed the consumer electronics industry to acquire a major share in the gesture recognition market.

The rising use of consumer electronics and the Internet of Things and an increasing need for comfort and convenience in product usage are driving the adoption of gesture recognition in consumer electronics.

Increased awareness about regulations and driver safety has increased the demand for gesture recognition systems in the automobile industry.

Gesture Recognition Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are focusing on strategies such as partnerships, business expansions, new product developments, and contracts to expand their market share.

Some prominent players in the Gesture Recognition market include

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

SoftKinetic

Synaptics Incorporated

