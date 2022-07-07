Large Generators Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

Demand for large generators is witnessing a surge owing to increasing requirement from end-use industries such as oil & gas, construction & mining, and related verticals. Key players in the market have been focusing on various organic & inorganic strategies to gain market position and attract newer customers. Companies such as Caterpillar have been marketing their products as digital world class machines, which emphasize on the implementation of newer technology such as IOT, in their products.

Despite variable government regulations pertaining to large generator emissions, the market has been actively overcoming such issues through investing in advanced R&D, which is readily helping manufacturers to produce newer large generators based on updated regulations.

As per the new report published by Fact.MR, the large generators market is anticipated to surpass US$ 3.8 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.