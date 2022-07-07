Smart Pole Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recently concluded Fact.MR study estimates that the global smart pole market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2032, expected to be valued at US$ 65.12 Bn by the end of the said assessment period. Increasing deployment of smart city projects and beefing up of existing infrastructure are generating ample growth opportunities for the market.

From 2015 to 2021, sales of smart poles experienced an impressive incline at a 15% CAGR, being valued at US$ 8 Bn. Prospects suffered a setback during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several construction and development projects being suspended. However, restrictions are being eased worldwide, which is predicted to renew growth prospects for the market.

In addition to preventing traffic jams and accidents, smart poles can help meet the growing demand for energy-efficient streetlights and smart city initiatives. This is the reason for the growth in the smart pole market. In addition, AI and IoT are expected to accelerate market growth by improving the performance of these systems.

The major players covered in Smart Pole Market research report are:

Eaton PLC

general electric company

Siemens AG

Silverspring Networks (Itron)

Wepro Limited

means holding BV

step

zoomtobel group

Cree (Wolfspeed Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By 2022, it is estimated that this market will reach a market valuation of US$ 65.12 Bn Bn.

In 2022, North America is projected to account for over 31% of sales.

Controllers are expected to dominate the market in 2022, accounting for over 30% of revenue.

The development of smart cities by various governments is expected to drive the highest revenue share of over 60% for retrofit installation by 2022.

Over 58% of revenue is expected to come from the hardware segment in 2022

Asia Pacific is likely to experience a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032

Key Segments Covered in Smart Pole Industry Survey

By installation type: Install new smart poles Install Retrofit Smart Pole

By application: Smart Poles for Highways and Roads Smart Pole for Public Places Smart Poles for Rail and Ports

By component: smart poll software Smart Pole Hardware lighting lamp Pole Bracket and Pole Body communication device etc



Insights for each vendor consist of:

Company Profile

SWOT analysis

Key market information

market share

Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Smart Pole market report provide to readers?

Smart Pole fragmentation based on product type, end use, and geography.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each Smart Pole player.

It details various government regulations on the consumption of Smart Pole.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Smart Pole.

This report covers Smart Pole market insights and assessments such as: It is beneficial to all participants involved in the Smart Pole market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on demand for key industries and Smart Poles

Latest industry analysis of Smart Pole market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Analysis of key trends in the Smart Pole market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Smart Pole Demand Change and Consumption of Various Products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of Smart Pole major players

Smart Pole Market sales in the US will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s Smart Pole demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

The Questions Answered in the Smart Pole Market Report are:

How has the Smart Pole market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of Global Smart Pole by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of Smart Pole?

Why is Smart Pole consumption the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

