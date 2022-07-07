Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost U.S. Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of U.S. Population Health Management Solutions to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, U.S. Population Health Management Solutions market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7263

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of U.S. Population Health Management Solutions market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of U.S. Population Health Management Solutions

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of U.S. Population Health Management Solutions. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of U.S. Population Health Management Solutions Market across various industries and regions

Did COVID-19 Speed up the Adoption of PHM Programs in the U.S.?

In 2020, as coronavirus infections plagued the world and created a pandemic situation all the countries struggled to find a balance for their healthcare infrastructure with the increasing caseload of coronavirus infected people. Since this was an unprecedented outbreak, healthcare systems and governments were not equipped for this which resulted in huge financial losses for hospitals.

In order to mitigate these losses and reduce the overall healthcare expenditure, healthcare institutions are anticipated to move towards the adoption of PHM programs as spending on healthcare IT increases in the nation. The use of new and advanced population health management systems will also promote better clinical decision-making.

In the post-pandemic era, PHM systems are expected to provide healthcare professionals with electronic medical records (EMRs) that will contain crucial patient data to enhance healthcare quality and reduce per capita costs. Demand for population health management systems is anticipated to have a bright outlook through 2028 in the U.S.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7263

Report Attributes Details U.S. Population Health Management Solutions Market Size (2020) US$ 11.2 Bn Projected Year Value (2028F) US$ 34.59 Bn Market Growth Rate (2021-2028) 14.8% CAGR Services Segment Market Share (2020) >50% Key Companies Profiled Caradigm

Conifer Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

Healthagen LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Lumeris

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Optum Health Inc.

Persivia

Premier Inc.

Verisk Health

Wellcentive Inc.

ZeOmega Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Key population health management solution providers in the U.S. are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance their offerings and boost revenue. Key players are also focusing on mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence in the U.S. industry landscape.

In April 2022, Medecision a leading name in digital care management announced the initiation of a strategic partnership with Clearstep Health to pioneer enhanced patient engagement for existing as well as new health plans and systems.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7263

Key Segments Covered in U.S. PHM Solutions Industry Research

U.S. PHM Solutions Market by Source: Population Health Management Software Population Health Management Services

U.S. PHM Solutions Market by Mode of Operation: Premise-based PHM Solutions Cloud-based PHM Solutions Web-based PHM Solutions

U.S. PHM Solutions Market by End User: Government Insurance Providers Healthcare Providers Private Insurance Providers Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Device Organizations Others (Employers, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, and Research Institutions)



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.biospace.com/article/demand-for-tricuspid-valve-repair-rising-as-congenital-and-rheumatoid-heart-disease-cases-increase-fact-mr/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com