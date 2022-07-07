Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2020 – 2030

The global geosynthetic clay liners market is set to experience a princely growth of around 7% CAGR over the ongoing decade, i.e. 2020-2030. Over the past half-decade, the market grew at a steady rate of 5.1%, thanks to preeminent demand from the construction and mining industry. Advancements in manufacturing processes and widespread adoption of geosynthetic clay liners (GCL) across multitude of applications have augmented market growth. Over the next ten years, extensive demand for custom polymer-coated GCL will complement market expansion. Also, large-scale infrastructure spending by developing nations is further predicted to drive demand over the coming years.

Continuous increment in R&D spending pertaining to the efficiency and safety of geosynthetic clay liners by improving their chemical and physical properties has been the pivot point for manufacturers. This increased spending will be compensated by the use of geosynthetic clay liners across numerous applications where they had not been used before, with fabric-encased GCL being most sought-after.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the geosynthetic clay liners market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of geosynthetic clay liners during the forecast period.

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market – Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the geosynthetic clay liners market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of geosynthetic clay liners. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of geosynthetic clay liners value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the geosynthetic clay liners market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Innovative Ways to Increase Reliability & Efficacy of GCL by Key Players:

Key players such as NAUE group and CETCO are pivoting their attention on new sets of geosynthetic clay liners by custom-coating them with different polymers to increase chemical as well as physical strength. The only concern among manufacturers was skinny geosynthetic clay liners and their reliability, which has now compensated by the process of polymer coating. CETCO even launched a new set of polymer-modified GCL series, named RESITEX, and added some more modifications to its product portfolio to strengthen its market presence, globally.

Key Segments Covered of Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market:

Product Type

Fabric-encased

Geomembrane-supported

Technology

Reinforced

Non-reinforced

Composite Laminate

Application

Landfills

Mining

Ponds

Construction

Fuel spillage containment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Reports from Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Study:

The global geosynthetic clay liners market was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, experience a negative growth rate of -4.3% in 2020. However, things look good ahead in the long run, and the market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Landfill use of geosynthetic clay liners is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.5% over the decade.

East Asia is the principal GCL market with a value of US$ 94.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to surge at a spirited CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period.

Mining use of geosynthetic clay liners is set observe a high growth rate of around 8% through 2030.

The regions of North America and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness lucrative growth opportunities (6.4% and 8.6%, respectively), owing to increasing demand from the mining and construction sector.

By technology, reinforced geosynthetic clay liners are prominent in terms of value, holding a handsome value of US$ 193.9 Mn in 2019, whilst composite laminate GCL will extend its market share by 1.9X over the decade.

The markets in China and India are expected to surge at 8.9% and 0.4% CAGRs, respectively.

More Valuable Insights on Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global geosynthetic clay liners market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the geosynthetic clay liners market on the basis of product (fabric-encased and geomembrane-supported), technology (reinforced, non-reinforced, and composite laminate), and application (landfills, mining, ponds, construction, fuel spillage containment, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

