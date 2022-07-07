Citrus Fiber Market By Demand For Personal Care To Expand At 5% CAGR Through 2031

A recent report by Fact.MR investigates that the citrus fiber market is expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of nearly 6% for the forecast 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is reliant on increased consumption of clean-label foods to maintain healthy lifestyles.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of citrus fibers expanded at a CAGR exceeding 4%, closing in at US$ 300 Mn. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, a paradigm shift was observed in consumer eating habits, switching over to natural alternatives. This significantly heightened prospects for citrus fibers.

Industry growth for pectin foods has increased significantly in recent years. Shelf-life in breads has been increasingly paying attention to citrus peels. Pectin is produced by juice extraction from citrus, lemon and orange. The manufacturers use the pectin as a gelling agent in jellies and jams.

Citrus Fiber Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the citrus fiber market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering citrus fibers.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the citrus fiber market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the citrus fiber market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Citrus fiber has mainly been used as a food additive in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Germany and Brazil are experiencing lucrative growth in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Major players in the market are focusing on capacity and geographical expansion strategies in addition to collaborations with local players to bolster production and distribution operations in untapped markets.

Leading suppliers of citrus fiber are Fiberstar, Inc., CEAMSA, CP Kelco, Inc., Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products, Inc., Lemont, Golden Health, FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Nans Products, and Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., among others.

Key Segments:

By Nature Organic Citrus Fibers Conventional Citrus Fibers

By Grade Food-grade Citrus Fibers Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers Other Citrus Fibers

By Source Orange Citrus Fibers Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers Grapefruit Citrus Fibers Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

By Function Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

By Application Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals Citrus Fibers for Personal Care Other Citrus Fiber Applications

By Distribution Channel Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores



Key Reports from the Market Study:

By application, citrus fibers demand for personal care to expand at 5% CAGR through 2031

Citrus fibers as water binders & fat replacers to generate nearly 50% revenue through 2021

Use as additives in processed foods to account for around 3/5th of overall demand in 2021

U.S to remain primary North American landscape, accounting for almost 9 out of 10 sales

Brazil to lead the Latin American market, accounting for over 45% revenue through 2031

China and India to yield lucrative growth opportunities for citrus fibers in forthcoming years

More Informations Available:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global citrus fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade (food, pharmaceutical and others), source (oranges, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit and lemons & limes), application (bakery, desserts & ice cream, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, beverages, flavoring & coatings, snacks & meals, personal care, pharmaceuticals and other applications) and function (water binders & fat replacers, thickening gums and gelling gums) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

