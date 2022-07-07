Superfood Infused Beverages Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion through 2021-2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Superfood Infused Beverages Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Superfood Infused Beverages Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Superfood Infused Beverages Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Added Nutrition by Superfood Infused Beverages Amplifying the Current Demand

The surge in consumer expenditure on health foods is one of the prominent drivers for superfood infused beverages market. To meet the increasing demand for value added foods and beverages, the manufacturers have been introducing innovative ways of adding nutrition to their present offerings.

The companies are focusing on their product offering for the millennials owing to their growing health consciousness and purchasing power. Non-alcoholic beverages represent the larger demand share of superfood infused drinks as compared to the alcoholic beverages, though the manufacturers are also aligning their production to increase production for non-alcoholic superfood infused beverages.

Health-Conscious Millennials, the Key Target of the Superfood Infused Beverage Companies

The companies in the superfood infused beverages market are mainly working on increasing their market penetration through multiple means. One of the largest target audience for the superfood infused beverages are the millennials. As against the prevalent opinion of the high alcohol consumption of the millennials in the developed countries, they have shown lower alcohol consumption than the previous generations. The manufacturers are positioning their superfood infused beverages to the millennials in terms of added benefits as well as brand communication.

Superfood infused beverages market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of multiple SMEs. Some of the key players in the superfood-infused beverages market are

DRGN, Bai

Herbal Clean

BluePrint Organic

Sui Generis Spirits, LLC.

VONGE, LLC.

LEMONKIND.

Cannabis Infused Drinks to Bolster the Demand for Superfood Infused Beverages

The legalization of cannabis in multiple countries has led to an increase in the consumption of cannabis. Some of the recent additions to the cannabis market are the cannabis infused drinks. According to the claims of cannabis infused drink producers, the cannabis and hemp are also considered as superfood and cannabis-infused drinks can also be showcased as superfood infused beverages.

This classification will determine the paradigm shift in the superfood infused beverages market with the market being significantly amplified by this addition. The classification will also affect the viewpoint of the consumers regarding cannabis.

The possibility of lowering of the stigma involved with the usage of cannabis, will also benefit the superfood infused beverages market. The acceptance of the older demographic is one of the concerns involved with the superfood infused beverages involving cannabis.

