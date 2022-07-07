Increasing Number Of People With Gluten Intolerance And Celiac Diseases Boosts The Global Market For Gluten Substitute

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Gluten Substitute Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Gluten Substitute Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact.MR analysis provides Gluten Substitute Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Company & brand share analysis reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Historical volume analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales

Category & segment level analysis: Gluten Substitute Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Gluten Substitute Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Gluten Substitute Market Merger and acquisition activity: Analysis includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Gluten Substitute Market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

Gluten Substitute Market demand by country: The report forecasts Gluten Substitute Market demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature market

Shifting Consumer Preferences towards Organic Products Surges Gluten Substitute Market

The global market for gluten substitute can be segmented based on the type, nature, end use and geography. On the basis of the type, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into xantham gum, guar gum, psyllium husks, chia seeds, and others. Based on the nature, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into organic and conventional.

Owing to the rising popularity of organic products, consumers prefer to consume food & beverages made with organic ingredients, thus influencing the demand for organic gluten substitutes in the food & beverage industry. On the basis of the end-use, the global market for gluten substitutes can be broadly segmented into food & beverage, personal care, and others.

The food & beverage use of gluten substitute can be further classified into bakery and confectionery, dairy industry, cereals, and others. Geographically, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into seven regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Developing Regions to Experience Significant Growth in Gluten Substitute Market

The global market for gluten substitute is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of bakeries and confectioneries in the world. The increased consumption of baked products and strict government regulations for proper and transparent labels on food gives a push to the demand in gluten substitute market.

Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key manufacturers of gluten substitutes, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region, thus fueling the growth of the global gluten substitute market..

Product Innovations to Influence the Gluten Substitute Market Growth

Key players engaged in the gluten substitute market are focusing on product launches with enhanced properties, along with the binding benefits. For instance, ProBlend Ingredients Inc., has launched a product Rhino Wheat Gluten Replacer which is specifically designed enzyme blend as a replacement to the vital wheat gluten in dough.

Key manufacturers involved in the global gluten substitute market include major players in the food ingredients industry.

