Worldwide Sales Of Bioactive Materials Register A CAGR Of Around 11.3% Over The Projection By 2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bioactive materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021, and register a CAGR of around 11.3% over the projection period of 2021 to 2031.

While recent advancements in surgeries have led to a surge in the sales of medical devices, it has also triggered the sales of advanced materials that make surgeries effective and safer. According to Fact.MR, bioactive materials have also gained traction owing to their suitability in medical implants, human tissue healing, molecular probes, biosensors, and drug delivery systems. Sealants and patches developed with bioactive materials have shown to withstand lung pressures as well as efficiently treating lung leaks.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6537

The burden of surgery from non-communicable diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases has been continuously growing, thus necessitating the need for advanced surgery support technologies. As the understanding of immune response to biomaterials builds with future research in this field, it can lead to enhanced incorporation of implants into host tissues, consequently nudging the demand for bioactive materials toward northward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Together, North America and Europe command over 65% of global bioactive material revenue, owing to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market in South Asia is expected to witness a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Revenue through bioactive glass ceramic is expected to increase 160 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

Powdered bioactive materials account for over two-fifth of global demand; however, demand for injectable bioactive materials is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Together, dentistry and surgery applications make up more than 70% revenue share of bioactive materials.

Top five players manufacturing bioactive materials accounted for 23% market share in 2020.

“The food industry has been ever-ready to adapt to new food packaging technologies. Sales of bioactive materials can gain significant traction in food packaging when commercialized.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6537

Winning Strategy

Increasing aging population and their concern for tissue repair hold significant opportunity for bioactive material demand over the years to come. Inclination of biomedical companies in tissue engineering and regenerative medicines should be encashed by bioactive material suppliers.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioactive materials market, presenting historical revenue data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (bioactive glass, bioactive glass ceramic, bioactive composite material, and other bioactive materials), type (powdered bioactive materials, moldable bioactive materials, granulated bioactive materials, and injectable bioactive materials), and application (dentistry, surgery, bioengineering, and other applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Prominent Key players of the Bioactive Materials Market survey report: Zimmer Holding Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Biomatlante

Arthrex, Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy

Lasak s.r.o

Bioretec Ltd.

Noraker

Septodont Holding

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation Full Access of this Report Is Available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6537

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis By Material Bioactive Glass Bioactive Glass Ceramic Bioactive Composite Material Other Bioactive Materials

By Type Powdered Bioactive Materials Moldable Bioactive Materials Granulated Bioactive Materials Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application Bioactive Materials for Dentistry Bioactive Materials for Surgery Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering Bioactive Materials for Other Applications

The Bioactive Materials Market report answers important questions which include: What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Bioactive Materials Market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Bioactive Materials Market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Bioactive Materials Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Bioactive Materials Market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Bioactive Materials Market? For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:- https://www.factmr.com/report/2237/reinforced-thermoplastic-pipes-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/