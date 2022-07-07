Worldwide Demand For Ballistic Composites Is Likely To Expand At A CAGR Of 8% During 2021 – 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Ballistic Composites Market Trends to Witness Rise in Popularity of Polymer Matrix Ballistic Composites

According to Fact.MR, the ballistic composites market was valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.7X to top US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031. Increasing need and demand for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength protective equipment, mass production of ballistic fibers, and growing demand for environment-friendly components are factors expected to drive market expansion at a CAGR of above 6% through 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Ballistic Composites market survey report:

  • BAE Systems
  • Barrday Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • FY Composites OY
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Southern States LLC
  • MKU Limited
  • Gaffco ballistics
  • Gurit
  • ArmorSource
  • Royal Ten Cate NV
  • Elmon

Key Market Segments in Ballistic Composites Industry Research

  • Matrix

    • Polymer Matrix Composites
    • Polymer-Ceramic
    • Metal Matrix

  • Fiber

    • Aramid Fibers
    • UHMPE
    • Glass

  • Application

    • Vehicle Armour Ballistic Composites
    • Body Armour Ballistic Composites
    • Helmets and Face Protection Ballistic Composites

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Express Press Release Distribution