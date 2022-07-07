Worldwide Demand For Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Is Expanding 1.5x At A CAGR Of Around 4% By 2031

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Analysis By Solvent Type (Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents, Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvents), By Application (Paints and Coatings, Cleaning and Degreasing, Printing Inks, Rubber and Polymers), & By Region – Global Insights to 2031

As per the hydrocarbon solvents industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2031-end, expanding 1.5X at a CAGR of around 4%. Demand for use in cleaning and degreasing applications surged year-on-year at 7% in FY2020-FY2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Survey Report:

  • Ashland
  • Chevron Corporation
  • DuPont
  • Delta Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Others

Key Segments Covered in Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Research

  • By Solvent Type

    • Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Vanish Markers & Painters Naphtha
      • Mineral Spirits
      • Hexane
      • Heptane
      • Others
    • Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Toluene
      • Xylene
      • Others

  • By Application

    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Paints and Coatings
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Cleaning and Degreasing
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Printing Inks
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Rubber and Polymers
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Aerosols
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Agriculture Chemicals
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Pharmaceutical Industries
    • Others (including Cosmetics and Adhesives)

