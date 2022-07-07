Global Sales Of Medical Device Cleaning Has Projected To Expand 1.4x To Top Us$ 2 BN By 2031|Fact.MR Study

According to, the global medical device cleaning market was valued at aroundin 2020, and is projected to expandto topby 2031. North America is set to account for aroundmarket share over the decade.

Prominent Key players of the Medical Device Cleaning market survey report:

3M Company

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products

Ecolab Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

Ruhof Corporation

Cantel Medical Corporation

BODE Chemie Gmbh

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

GAMA Healthcare Ltd

Key Segments in Medical Device Cleaning Industry Research

Process Disinfection Automatic Cleaning Manual Cleaning Precleaning

Application Medical Device Cleaning of Surgical Instruments Medical Device Cleaning of Endoscopes Medical Device Cleaning of Ultrasound Probes Medical Device Cleaning of Dental Instruments

End User Medical Device Cleaning for Hospitals and Clinics Medical Device Cleaning for Diagnostic Centers Medical Device Cleaning for Dental Clinics Medical Device Cleaning for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



