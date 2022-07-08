Structural Insulated Panels Market Expanding At A CAGR of around 5% By 2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Structural Insulated Panels Market Analysis Report By Facing Material (Oriented Strand Board, Magnesium Oxide Board Structural Insulated Panels), By Insulation Material (EPS, Glasswool, Polyurethane), By Application, By End Use, Regional Forecast 2021-2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global structural insulated panel market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 647 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Rapid climate change and increasing energy consumption in buildings are raising consumer consciousness towards the environment. Due to this, consumers are adopting affordable green and sustainable construction methods. Owing to the numerous characteristics and benefits of structural insulated panels are gaining rapid consumer attention.

Moreover, demand for structural insulated panels made with facing materials such as oriented strand boards (OSBs) and magnesium oxide (MgO) boards is touching new milestones in the industry. OSB structural insulated panels are projected to dominate as far as overall facing material is concerned, in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.

East Asia held less than one-fifth market share in 2020, but is projected to surge at 8.5% CAGR and acquire more than one-fourth market share by 2031. Singapore and India are major stakeholders in South Asia, and these markets are expected to expand 10.4% and 11.2%, respectively.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global structural insulated panels market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031

EPS structural insulated panels capture more than three-fourth global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 488 Mn by 2031

Among the end users, revenue from residential users has been growing at a faster pace

North America is expected to dominate global market revenue in 2021

The market in China and India is expected to rise at around 8.6% and 11.2% CAGR, respectively, through 2031

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for structural insulated panels has increased immensely, which will boost the overall market over the coming years

“High R&D on structural insulated panels is set to improve overall product quality, and rising consumer awareness regarding the environment will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled Owens Corning

Kingspan Group

PFB Corporation

Alubel SpA

Enercept, Inc.

Foard Panel Inc.

Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

T. Clear Corporation

Premier SIPs

ACME Panel Company

Metl-Span

KPS Global

Isopan

American Insulated Panel

Structural Panels Inc.

All Weather Insulated Panels

Ingreen Systems Corp.

Market Segments Covered in Structural Insulated Panels Industry Research By Facing Material Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Structural Insulated Panels Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Board Structural Insulated Panels Other Facing Materials

By Insulation Material EPS Structural Insulated Panels Glasswool Structural Insulated Panels Polyurethane Structural Insulated Panels Other Insulation Material Based Structural Insulated Panels

By Application Structural Insulated Panels for Floors and Walls Structural Insulated Panels for Roofs Structural Insulated Panels for Cold Storage

By End Use Structural Insulated Panels for Residential Use Structural Insulated Panels for Commercial Use

Winning Strategy

Key players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer products with improved lifespan and higher operational flexibility. These enhancements will drive the growth of the structural insulated panels market in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global structural insulated panel market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of facing material (oriented strand board (OSB) structural insulated panels, magnesium oxide (MgO) board structural insulated panels, and other facing materials), insulation material (EPS structural insulated panels, glass wool structural insulated panels, polyurethane structural insulated panels and other insulation material-based structural insulated panels), application (floors and walls, roofs, and cold storage), and end use (residential and commercial), across six major regions of the world(North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

The Structural Insulated Panels Market report answers important questions which include:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Structural Insulated Panels Market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Structural Insulated Panels Market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Structural Insulated Panels Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Structural Insulated Panels Market?

