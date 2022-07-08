Global Sales Of Medical Cameras For Endoscopy Is Set To Capture Over 40% Market Share|Fact.MR Study

Medical Camera Market Report By Type (Dental, Endoscopy, Surgical Microscopy Cameras), By Sensor (Charge Couple Devices, Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductors), By Resolution (High Definition, Standard Definition), By End User – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, the global medical camera market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031. Demand for medical cameras for endoscopy is set to capture over 40% market share, with North America holding around 50% global market share over the decade.

  • Olympus Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Basler AG
  • IMPERX, Inc.
  • Optomed Plc
  • IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH
  • Danaher
  • Carestream Health, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Leica Microsystems

Key Market Segments in Medical Camera Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Dental Cameras
    • Dermatology Cameras
    • Endoscopy Cameras
    • Ophthalmology Cameras
    • Surgical Microscopy Cameras

  • By Sensor :

    • Charge Couple Devices (CCD)
    • Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

  • By Resolution :

    • High Definition Medical Cameras
    • Standard Definition Medical Cameras

  • By End User :

    • Medical Cameras for Hospitals
    • Medical Cameras for Diagnostic Centers
    • Medical Cameras for Academic and Research Institutes
    • Medical Cameras for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
