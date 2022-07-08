Demand For Movable Passenger Boarding Bridges Is Anticipated To Grow 1.9x By 2031

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Analysis By Type (Movable, Fixed Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges), By Product Type (Apron Drive, Mobile Telescopic, A380 Upper Deck Services, Dual Boarding, Nose-Loader Jet Bridges), By Region – Global Insights to 2031

As per the jet bridge industry analysis by Fact.MR, global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.1% in 2021, and is set to total a valuation of around US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Demand for movable passenger boarding bridges is anticipated to grow 1.9X while fixed passenger boarding bridges will offer an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 765 Mn over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Survey Report:

  • John Bean Technologies
  • Thyssenkrupp Elevator
  • ADELTE
  • China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd
  • ShinMaywa
  • PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
  • Airport Equipment Ltd
  • UBS Airport System

Segments Covered in Jet Bridge Industry Research

  • Type

    • Movable Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges
    • Fixed Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges

  • Product Type

    • Apron Drive Jet Bridges
    • Mobile Telescopic Jet Bridges
    • A380 Upper Deck Services
    • Dual Boarding Jet Bridge Systems
    • Nose-Loader Jet Bridges
    • T-Bridges
    • Over-The-Wing Jet Bridges
    • Commuter Jet Bridges

  • Structure

    • Glass Tunnels
    • Steel Tunnels

  • Technology

    • Hydraulic Jet Bridges
    • Electromechanical Elevation Jet Bridges

  • End Use

    • Airport Jet Bridges
    • Seaport Jet Bridges

