Private 5G Network Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

Private 5G Network Industry Overview

The global private 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 36.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 47.5% from 2022 to 2030. Significantly growing demand for ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity with an extremely secure network across several mission-critical applications, such as public safety, is expected to boost the deployment of private 5G networks during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility, are investing a massive amount in deploying private 5G telecom services to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. As a result, it is expected to foster market growth from 2022 to 2030.

Private 5G Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global private 5G network market report based on component, frequency, spectrum, vertical, and region:

Based on the Components Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% due to the increased deployment of core networks and backhaul and transport equipment across the globe. The hardware segment mainly encompasses three component categories, including Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul and transports.

The software segment is expected to witness high demand in the market over the forecast period. This would help clients to minimize the overall CAPEX during the installation.

Based on the Frequency Insights, the market is segmented into Sub-6 GHz, and mmWave.

The sub-6 GHz segment held the largest revenue share of over 85.0%. The sub-6 GHz frequency encompasses a low band and a mid-band of spectrum ranges mainly 6GHz and below. Recently, governments across key countries, such as China, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, released sub-6 GHz frequencies to provide 5G services.

Few federal governments across leading countries have released mmWave frequency bands to provide private 5G services. For instance, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) released several mmWave frequencies, including 24.25-24.45 GHz, 47.2-48.2 GHz, 24.75-25.25 GHz, and 38.6-40 GHz, among others.

Based on the Spectrum Insights, the market is segmented into Licensed, and Unlicensed/Shared.

The unlicensed/shared segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The high growth is attributed to the rising demand for high-speed private 5G networks at affordable costs.

A licensed spectrum is a bit costlier than an unlicensed/shared spectrum as a company needs to buy an entire license for a particular spectrum bandwidth for enhanced and secured internet connectivity. Access to a licensed spectrum can also be achieved from Communication Service Providers (CSP).

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing/Factories, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, and Others

The manufacturing/factories segment held the largest revenue share of over 15.0% and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for private 5G services to provide seamless connectivity to several devices, such as Ultra-HD cameras, extended reality headsets, and AGVs.

The energy and utility sector is anticipated to showcase significant growth in the adoption of a secured private network to get high-speed internet connectivity during energy generation and distribution applications. The need to provide improved connectivity to ships and containers/vessels for remote monitoring is expected to fuel the adoption of a private 5G network in the transportation and logistics segment over the forecast period.

Private 5G Network Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are strategically building partnerships with industrial manufacturers to establish a private 5G network-based test center to test several industrial automated devices on a private 5G network.

Some prominent players in the global private 5G network market include:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corp.

Samsung

ZTE Corp.

Deutsche Telekom

Juniper Networks

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

Altiostar

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir

BT Group

T-Systems International GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Vodafone Ltd.

