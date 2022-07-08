Veterinary Software Market Future Scope, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2030

Veterinary Software Industry Overview

The global veterinary software market size was valued at USD 494.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for Practice Management Systems (PMS) from veterinary practitioners is a key contributor to the market growth. In addition, growing awareness regarding the benefits of the use of software solutions and an increasing number of clinical visits by pet owners are expected to boost the adoption of software solutions in veterinary practices in the coming years. The animal health industry is impacted by an increase in companion pet ownership and concerns over pet health. A growing focus on the efficiency and safety of livestock production is also another growth propeller.

Developers of PMS systems offer complete solutions for the management of a veterinarian’s office including maintaining schedules and records. As per the data published by the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 68,000 veterinarians in North America and around 22,000 in the United Kingdom are practicing privately. This number is further expected to increase over the forecast period. This increase in the number is anticipated to propel the demand for these solutions for managing operations in clinics and reference laboratories.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is estimated to have a considerable impact on the growth of the market. In most regions, veterinary services are considered essential services and remained functional even during the lockdown. This has contributed notably to the continuation of revenue generation across veterinary practices, in turn, leading to the growth of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic brought drastic changes to patients’ normal routine with lockdown and social distancing measures across the world. Understandably due to loneliness and disturbed mental health experienced by most of the population during the pandemic, the adoption of companion animals witnessed an upsurge.

Citing an example, according to the Japan Pet Food Association survey, there has been a 15% increase in dog and cat ownership in 2020, as compared to the previous year. There were an estimated 8.49 million dogs and 9.64 million cats being kept as pets in Japan as of October 2020. This thereby resulted in an increase in the demand for virtual pet care visits during the pandemic and thus high adoption of veterinary software solutions. Over the years, the number of pet owners has increased significantly, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. According to the American Pet Products Association, approximately 33% of the owners owned a dog and 27% of the pet owners owned cats. Overall, it was estimated around 59% in 2021. Hence, the increasing adoption of pets further accelerates market growth.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Petabyte Technology proclaimed a partnership to advance the lives of veterinarians, their teams, and pet parents through innovative software.

Petabyte Technology proclaimed a partnership to advance the lives of veterinarians, their teams, and pet parents through innovative software. January 2021: Patterson Veterinary publicized a partnership with Talkatoo to provide cloud-based software that offers a user-friendly dictation solution for veterinary practices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global veterinary software market include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Hippo Manager Software, Inc.

VetZ Limited

Esaote SpA

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

ClienTrax

VIA Information Systems

Onward Systems, Inc.

