Smart Antenna Market Is Rapidly Growing As The Technology Allows For Secure and High-Speed Two-Way Communication

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Antenna Industry Overview

The global smart antenna market size is predicted to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2030 and is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.68% from 2022 to 2030, according to recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for updated technologies and high-quality wireless communication is driving the deployment of smart antennas. Smart antennas are utilized in various applications, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, cellular, and RADAR systems. Benefits such as error-free communication, tailored data pathways, easy data flow, and co-channel interference prevention are expected to drive market growth.

Smart Antenna Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart antenna market based on application, technology, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi Systems, WiMAX Systems, Cellular Systems and RADAR Systems

The cellular systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The major application use of smart antennas is in cellular systems.

The WiMAX system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.41% from 2022 to 2030.

The WiMAX system enables operators to have more flexible options for mobile and fixed communication systems.

Wi-Fi solutions are required for homes, colleges, and enterprises and smart antennas provide secure and long-range solutions for all.

Smart antennas are able to provide secure solutions for Wi-Fi in the form of traditional and advanced multi-layer security.

Based on Technology Insights, the market is segmented into SIMO, MIMO and MISO.

The multiple input & multiple output (MIMO) technology segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.42% over the forecast period.

The MIMO segment is currently the most advanced and widely used market. The MIMO technology offers boosted signal transfer at minimal costs and is highly preferred for its ease of use and cost benefits.

The other technologies use single-channel arrays from the transmitters and do not offer strong signal quality. The older technologies are useful for slower and less data-intensive frequencies like 2G and radio waves.

The data security in non-MIMO smart antennas is also lower as there is a lack of encryption. However, to upgrade the old technology-based smart antennas, the entire system needs to be replaced altogether.

Smart Antenna Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

In the smart antenna market, to solidify their presence and thrive in an ever-growing and competitive business industry, prominent market players conduct mergers & acquisitions and partnerships. With new technologies being introduced at a rapid rate, the market generates products around the need and demand. As smartphone demand increases, smart antenna demand also increases due to smartphones being the perfect use case for smart antenna’s capabilities.

Some prominent players in the Smart Antenna market include

Airgain, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Linx Technologies

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Telstra

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Trimble, Inc.

