Growing Investments In The Advancement Of The Residential And Commercial Construction Can Stoke The Growth Of The Facade Market

Facade Industry Overview

The global facade market size is expected to reach USD 336.6 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is estimated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as visually appealing texture. Moreover, this exterior building face carries the attribute of both appearance and superior performance in a mode, unlike any other building system, which is expected to fuel the demand for the product over the next few years. The soaring need to lower heating and air-conditioning costs and achieve energy-efficiency is slated to stir up the demand for facades over the coming years. Growing focus on the development of sustainable products is likely to work in favor of the market.

Facade Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global facade market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Ventilated Facades, Non-ventilated Facades and Others.

  • In 2020, the ventilated facades segment held the largest share of 44.3%. Ventilated facades are likely to be the most prominent product during the forecast period.
  • In the ventilated facades segment, curtain walls are poised to be the fastest-growing sub-segment over the forecast period owing to their increasing penetration in commercial buildings.
  • The market, at present, is dominated by classic designs, which are anticipated to be replaced by modern, eco-friendly designs over the coming years.
  • Several basic materials used in the development of the product include aluminum, plastic and fiber, glass, ceramic, and steel. Aluminum and glass-based composite materials are widely used to build facades owing to their low weight and high transparency, respectively.

Global facade market share, by end use, 2020 (%)

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential and Industrial.

  • In 2020, the commercial end-use segment captured the largest share of exceeding 50.0%. Facades are extensively used in commercial and residential buildings to protect the interior and provide a visually appealing outer architecture.
  • The product is extensively used in commercial buildings due to the availability of high construction budget among corporates.
  • The rise in the number of commercial buildings, such as retail stores, hotels, medical centers, warehouses, and garages, in India, China, Brazil, and the Middle Eastern countries is expected to spur the growth of the market over the forecast period.
  • Implementation of the product in residential buildings is also likely to increase over the next few years. This is primarily attributed to the rising customer awareness regarding energy saving, especially in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, and Japan.

Facade Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are strategically focused on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their geographical presence and overall product portfolios. Leading market players aggressively focus on forming partnership agreements to deploy facade products for specific applications, such as airports, metros, and stadiums.

Some prominent players in the Facade market include

  • Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.)
  • Aluplex
  • Bouygues
  • Enclos
  • EOS Framing Limited
  • Saint-Gobain Group
  • AFS International B.V.
  • Kingspan Group
  • Lindner Group
  • Fundermax
  • Gartner (Permasteelisa Group)
  • HansenGroup
  • Hochtief
  • National Enclosure Company, LLC.
  • Schuco International (OTTO FUCHS KG)
  • Skanska
  • Trimo d.o.o.
  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • YKK AP Inc.

