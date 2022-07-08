Data Center Power Market: Emergence Of Modular Data Centers To Play Major Role In Industry Growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Data Center Power Industry Overview

The global data center power market size is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by the shift in focus of end-users towards hyper-scale and colocation data centers. Rising establishments of such data center facilities are anticipated to result in an increasing demand for data center power equipment during the forecast period. The data center power industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid advancement in the datasets utilized & generated by various companies and individuals has resulted in a rise in data storage demand.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the data center power market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into PDU, UPS, Busway and Others.

UPS led the market in 2021. The use of portable UPS systems in services, such as Software as a Service (SaaS), high-performance computing, online gaming, and online media streaming, has fueled the segment’s growth.

(SaaS), high-performance computing, online gaming, and online media streaming, has fueled the segment’s growth. The PDU segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is mainly driven by the snowballing demand for intelligent power distribution units.

Over the last few years, companies are shifting towards the adoption of intelligent PDUs against simple multi-socket racks with server and network equipment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail and Others.

The IT and telecommunications sector emerged as the fastest-growing segment and is expected to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2030.

The rapid upsurge in the growth and construction of IT infrastructure is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on digitization is one of the main reasons for the high demand for BFSI services.

Moreover, the industry has shifted its focus on cloud computing and cloud networking to increase banking capacities; resulting in huge demand for data centers. This factor is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Data Center Power Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the projection mapping market is fragmented, featuring several global as well as regional players. The key participants are entering into strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their business footprint and survive the highly competitive environment.

Some prominent players in the Data Center Power market include

ABB

Black Box Corporation

Eaton

General Electric

Generac Power Systems, Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,

Legrand

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Co.

