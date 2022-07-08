Growing Demand For Functional Food Is Expected To Be A Key Driving Factor For The Nutraceuticals Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nutraceuticals Industry Overview

The global nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 991.09 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding calorie reduction and weight loss in the major markets including the U.S., China, and India is expected to promote the application of the health and wellness segment and thus, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry.

Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nutraceuticals market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Functional Beverages.

The functional food segment led the overall market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 40.0%, followed by dietary supplements and functional beverages.

and functional beverages. Technological upgradation, coupled with progression in product development, is projected to drive the dietary supplements industry over the coming years.

Sports drinks are gaining popularity among athletes and other individuals involved in energetic physical activities. The millennial generation exponentially drives the sports drinks market due to its high buying capacity, willingness to pay for health products, acute interest in sports, and growing inclination toward fitness activities.

In the functional food segment, the prebiotics and probiotics segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. This can be attributed to the rising demand for diet food and shifting preference toward weight management solutions.

The prebiotics and probiotics segment is anticipated to grow owing to its promising role in supporting the immune system and acting as major preventive health supplements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nutraceuticals Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of key international players. Companies have implemented mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as key strategies to compete in the market. Acquisitions and mergers facilitated the companies to expand their product reach and improve product quality.

Some prominent players in the Nutraceuticals market include

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Nestle S.A.

Danone

Royal DSM N.V.

General Mills

Innophos

WR Grace

Amway Corporation

AOR Canada

Arkopharma Laboratories S.A.

Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

I.D Parry Ltd.

Valensa International

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Natrol Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

