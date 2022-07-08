E-waste Management Market expected to emerge as a primary need for numerous nations worldwide

E-waste Management Industry Overview

The global e-waste management market generated is expected to reach 63.705 million metric Tons by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising disposable income in developing countries coupled with consumer’s inclination toward technologically advanced gadgets have resulted in the significant sales of electronic devices across the globe, thereby driving the e-waste management market.

E-waste Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global e-waste management market on the basis of processed material, source, application, and region:

Based on the Processed Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others.

Others include rubber, wood, plywood, concrete, and ceramics . The metal segment accounted for the leading share in the market in 2016. It is likely to post a CAGR of more than 4.0% over the forecast period. Electronic and electrical products comprise components that use metal tracks, metal solders, and conductive metals. Metals are essentially used in every individual component, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and microcontrollers, owing to which this segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

. The metal segment accounted for the leading share in the market in 2016. It is likely to post a CAGR of more than 4.0% over the forecast period. Electronic and electrical products comprise components that use metal tracks, metal solders, and conductive metals. Metals are essentially used in every individual component, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and microcontrollers, owing to which this segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the plastic segment is also projected to post healthy growth over the forecast period owing to rising usage of plastic in numerous electric devices, including food processors, computers, kettles, lawnmowers, and telephones. The glass and other material segments are expected to rise at a moderate growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics and Others.

The consumer electronics segment was the leading contributor to the e-waste management market in 2016. The trend is poised to continue through 2025. Consumer electronics can be segmented into household appliances, handheld electronic devices, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs.

segment was the leading contributor to the e-waste management market in 2016. The trend is poised to continue through 2025. Consumer electronics can be segmented into household appliances, handheld electronic devices, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs. The industrial electronics segment includes IT & telecom equipment and medical equipment. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Disposal and Recycle.

The disposal segment dominated the market in 2016. The disposal of e-waste is carried out through three procedures, including landfilling, reusing, and incineration.

Furthermore, recycling is likely to register a substantial CAGR of over 3.5% during the same period owing to global awareness programs undertaken by various governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that focus on the effective collection, treatment, and recycling of e-waste.

E-waste Management Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies in the market are largely investing in research & development to introduce cost-effective and technologically advanced recycling equipment.

Some of the prominent players in the global e-waste management market include:

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

Umicore S.A.

Waste Management, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the E-waste Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.