Kraft Liner Market Research Methodology and Forecast to 2030

Kraft Liner Industry Overview

The global kraft liner market size is expected to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growth in the packaging industry on account of the rise of the e-commerce sector across the globe is the major factor driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Kraft Liner Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kraft liner market based on product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into GSM < 80, GSM 80 to 160 and GSM > 160

GSM 80 to 160 product segment led the market and accounted for 59% of the global revenue share in 2021. It is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of over 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The growing scope of the product in the consumer goods packaging sector is expected to drive the segment growth.

Kraft liners with GSM between 80 and 160 are widely utilized by the e-commerce The e-commerce sector is one of the largest end-users of packaging materials and is expected to witness growth over the projected period, in turn, propelling the demand for kraft liners. The growing e-commerce sector across the globe is expected to boost the demand for kraft liners of GSM grade 80 and above.

GSM > 160 kraft liners are extensively used in packaging applications for heavy-duty equipment. This product is thick and multilayered, which provides extra cushioning to the objects during the transportation process. The major applications for this grade of the product include heavy electrical appliances, industrial machinery, construction materials, automotive parts, and glass objects.

Different designs of flutes and multilayered kraft papers are used to make the packaging more durable and provide an enhanced protective layer to the objects being transported. The GSM grade of the kraft liners to be used is determined by the robust and fragile properties of the object. The range can go up to 400 GSM for special applications wherein extra protective layers are required.

Kraft Liner Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

To cater to customer demand and meet the challenges of the growing industry the manufacturers are specifically investing in R&D to find the solutions that would have a significant impact on the e-commerce sector.

The global manufacturers are employing efforts to increase their penetration in different regions, through the acquisitions of localized manufacturers at strategic locations. In addition, the larger groups are setting up experienced teams coupled with well-established processes to ensure the successful integration of acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global kraft liner market include:

Smurfit Kappa

Groupo Europac

Roxcel Handelsges.m.b.H

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Eagle Paper International, Inc.

Thai Paper Mill Company Limited

International Paper

Hazel Mercantile Limited

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

