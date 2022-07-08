Paper Masking Tapes Market to Hold Two-third Market Share through 2030, Projects Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Paper Masking Tapes Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Paper Masking Tapes Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Paper Masking Tapes Market trends accelerating Paper Masking Tapes Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Paper Masking Tapes Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of the Paper Masking Tapes Market survey report

  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Scapa Group plc
  • 3M Company
  • CMS Group of Companies
  • TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd.
  • CCT Tapes
  • K.L. & Ling
  • Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.
  • Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
  • Advance Tapes International Ltd.
  • Rinrei Co., Ltd.
  • Furuto Industrial Co., Ltd
  • Shenzhen KHJ Technology Co., Ltd
  • Vibac Group S.p.a.
  • MEXIM ADHESIVE TAPES PVT. LTD

Global Paper Masking Tapes Market Segmentation:-

Segmentation based on paper type:-

  • Crepe Paper
  • Washi Paper
  • kraft Paper
  • Flatback Paper

Segmentation based on adhesive type:-

  • Silicon-based Adhesive
  • Acrylic-based Adhesive
  • Rubber-based Adhesive

Segmentation based on end use:-

  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • AerospacePackaging
  • Electronics & electricals
  • Consumer goods
  • Furniture & decorations
  • Others

Segmentation based on region:-

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa



